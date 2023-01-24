Avera Medical Minute
Rock Valley, IA man facing multiple drug-related charges after traffic stop

By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop in northwest Iowa resulted in authorities arresting a man on nine criminal charges.

According to the Rock Valley Police Department, on Jan. 23 a police officer stopped Terrance Buescher, 57, of Rock Valley for an equipment violation. Police claim Buescher showed signs of drug intoxication and a K-9 was brought in to investigate. The K-9 reportedly detected illegal narcotics in Buescher’s vehicle and a search found the following:

  • Several packages of methamphetamine
  • Non-prescribed generic Adderall pills
  • A digital scale
  • Hypodermic needles
  • A loaded 9mm handgun
  • And several other drug paraphernalia

Buescher was arrested and now faces several drug-related charges. His full list of charges are below:

  • Failure to provide security against liability
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Operating while under the influence, first offense
  • Possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated
  • Unlawful possession of a prescription drug
  • Two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp
  • One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a class c felony
  • One count of Possession with Intent to deliver a controlled substance, a class b felony

