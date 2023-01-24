Rock Valley, IA man facing multiple drug-related charges after traffic stop

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop in northwest Iowa resulted in authorities arresting a man on nine criminal charges.

According to the Rock Valley Police Department, on Jan. 23 a police officer stopped Terrance Buescher, 57, of Rock Valley for an equipment violation. Police claim Buescher showed signs of drug intoxication and a K-9 was brought in to investigate. The K-9 reportedly detected illegal narcotics in Buescher’s vehicle and a search found the following:

Several packages of methamphetamine

Non-prescribed generic Adderall pills

A digital scale

Hypodermic needles

A loaded 9mm handgun

And several other drug paraphernalia

Buescher was arrested and now faces several drug-related charges. His full list of charges are below:

Failure to provide security against liability

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating while under the influence, first offense

Possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated

Unlawful possession of a prescription drug

Two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp

One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a class c felony

One count of Possession with Intent to deliver a controlled substance, a class b felony

