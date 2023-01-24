Avera Medical Minute
Sen. Nesiba reacts to infrastructure bill

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some South Dakota legislators are frustrated over a large infrastructure bill that passed in the Senate earlier this session.

The $200 million housing and infrastructure bill SB-41 is intended to provide more housing for workers looking to move to South Dakota.

A similar bill was passed and signed into law by Gov. Kristi Noem a year ago, but the South Dakota Housing Authority chose not to disperse the money.

South Dakota Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) says the bill received bi-partisan support on its path through the Senate, passing by a vote of 33 to 2, but is disappointed with how the new bill is being held up in the House.

”We need to get this passed. We have an ongoing affordability crisis,” Nesiba said. “With housing across the state of South Dakota, this $200 million will help address it but again, this is a first step. We have a real shortage of housing at all different income levels across the state of South Dakota, and we need to address this. This is just a first step. We’re going to have to come back and take a look at this to see what else we can do next year to create more affordable and workforce housing.”

The legislation is made up of $50 million of federal ARPA funds and $150 million of general funds.

