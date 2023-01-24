Avera Medical Minute
Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest

Cali Heikes
Cali Heikes(Antelope County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - An investigation into a reported relationship between a student and teacher in northeast Nebraska has led to a staff member at Winside Public Schools being arrested.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says over the past weekend they received information on a possible sexual relationship between a Winside Public School teacher and a student. Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested 25-year-old Cali Heikes of Winside on Sunday, Jan. 22. She was booked into the Antelope County Jail until her court hearing Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, she has posted her bond and has been released.

According to the school district’s website, Heikes is listed as an FCS/Library Teacher.

The incident remains under investigation and authorities say no other information is being released at this time.

