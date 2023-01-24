Sioux Empire Livestock Show expected to generate $3 million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 70th annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show will take place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls from Jan. 24-29.

Although the event is free and open to the public, the show is expected to attract thousands of people from around the country, generating more than $3 million in economic impact for Sioux Falls, according to a press release from the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The Agribusiness Division of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce organizes the Sioux Empire Livestock Show. Logan Doyle, an Ag & Business Banker from Dacotah Bank, is the Chair of the 2023 event.

The Livestock Show officially kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 24, with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. in the Expo Building on the fairgrounds. Shows and sales take place throughout the week, including purebred cattle shows and sales, prospect calf show, breeding heifer show, market swine show, market goat show, and market lamb show. A trade show takes place in the north end of the Expo Building on Jan. 25- 26. A complete schedule of livestock shows and sales is available at SiouxEmpireLiveStockShow.Com.

The signature event of the week is the Mayor’s Round-Up and Sale of Champions, which takes place Friday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m. The Sale of Champions allows buyers and sellers to see the “best of the best” market livestock at an exciting auction. Area businesses and individuals will pay premiums to producers by bidding on the top market steers, swine, lambs, and goats. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will participate in the event, along with auctioneers Ryan Wieman, of Wieman Land & Auction Co., and Ted Souvignier, Sioux Falls Regional Livestock/Souvignier Real Estate & Auction. A silent auction will raise funds for scholarships for Sioux Empire Livestock Show youth exhibitors.

