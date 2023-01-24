Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota Legislature sends housing funding bill to governor

Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide...
Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota.
By Todd Epp
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - After over two hours of debate Monday, the House passes Senate Bill 41 that will release $200 million in state and federal money for housing infrastructure.

The bill would give rule-making authority to the South Dakota Housing Authority. It would also finally release $150 million in state surplus from 2022 and $50 million in federal money for infrastructure.

Supporters say there is a housing crisis and that the money is needed by big and small communities, particularly for workers.

Advocates also said the bill had the support of Gov. Noem, the South Dakota Home Builders Association, the South Dakota Bankers Association, and several other lobbying groups representing counties and private businesses.

They argued the revolving loan fund and grants would boost economic development across the state.

Opponents said South Dakota already has the best housing construction record in the country, so the money is unnecessary.

They also said that all South Dakotans have paid into the fund, but only a few people or businesses--including those from out of state--would benefit.

The bill had an emergency clause and needed a two-thirds vote of the chamber.

Senate Bill 41 passed 54 to 16 after several attempts to amend the bill and several days of deferrals.

Following the vote, in a seldom used rule, Representative Phil Jensen, a Republican from Rapid City, moved to strike the vote of the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Roger Chase, a Republican from Huron.

Jensen said Chase had a conflict of interest.

Legislative rules bar legislators from voting on a bill they would benefit from.

Jensen said that Chase had admitted last year that the bill would make him a lot of money.

Chase lists his occupation as a farmer and real estate agent on his Legislative Research Page.

Speaker of the House Hugh Bartels ruled there was no conflict of interest, and Chase’s vote could stand.

The measure now goes to Gov. Noem for her signature.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Allishia Rae Abdo
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness at Valentines Classic
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January.
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State
Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
Apartment fire
Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

Stock Show
Sioux Empire Livestock Show expected to generate $3 million
hartford area burger battle
Hartford Area Burger Battle continues
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has made the private school funding measure one of her top...
Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students
Comedy Show at Club David tonight at 8 p.m.
Comedians Dan Alten & Zach Dresch to perform at Club David