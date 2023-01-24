Weekend to remember in Sioux Falls for Conrrado Moscoso

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Introduced to the sport of racquetball quickly at the age of 8 by his father in Bolivia, Conrrado Moscoso tries to slow down his emotions when playing the world’s fastest game.

“Just focus for the point. I need it for my best moments. For the match, for selecting shots correct, I need to focus for the match. That’s just the plan.” Moscoso says.

That can prove hard to do with the reception he and other International Racquetball Tour pros get when they come to Sioux Falls for the Lewis Drug Pro-Am Tournament, especially this year as it returned from a two years of COVID related dormancy.

“Awesome! Awesome! I’m so happy for the city here, for the great job and for the support for me from the city!” Conrrado says.

For Moscoso, ranked number one in the world, it was his second trip to Sioux Falls, reaching the championship final for the first time against second ranked defending champion Daniel De La Rosa, whom he’d lost to in another championship final just two weeks earlier.

Slowing down became critical when, while on top in the second game, Conrrado hurt his back.

“There was shortness in my back. But it was a moment for the rallies, for the racquetball. It was bad but I needed to focus.” Moscoso says.

Moscoso recovered and finished off the match, winning his first Lewis title 15-9 and 15-12, and was quick to savor a hard earned win.

“I love Sioux Falls, it’s a great city. I love this court. It’s so funny it’s my first title, it’s my first number one (ranking) in the world. Feeling good man, feeling champions!” Conrrado says.

