10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The twins Caravan stopped in Brookings where it was announced that the SDSU football team will play Drake at Target Field in September. The defending champs have plenty of reason for optimism with so much returning talent. And basketball highlights from the Skyforce and Washington girls at Lincoln and boys games at Brandon where the Lynx hosted Jefferson and SF Christian where the Chargers took on Tea Area.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.