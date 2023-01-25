Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

4-day-old baby, 6-year-old child die in apartment fire in Mississippi

Gulfport Fire Department officials say there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but...
Gulfport Fire Department officials say there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are investigating whether they were working at the time of the fire.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 4-day-old infant and 6-year-old child died in an apartment fire in Mississippi early Wednesday morning, WLOX reports.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the children as Vashun Viverette, 6, and Kakashi Audrey. Kakashi was just born Jan. 21.

Vashun died at Memorial Hospital from smoke inhalation at 4:20 a.m., and Kakashi died at Singing River Gulfport from smoke inhalation at 5:30 a.m.

The father of the family is stable, but the mother is listed in critical condition.

Two other children, ages 4 and 2, who were in the apartment are also in the hospital. The 4-year-old is stable, but the 2-year-old is in critical condition and was moved to a hospital in New Orleans.

Two other men who tried to help during the fire were also taken to the hospital.

Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the apartment did have smoke detectors, but witnesses and firefighters do not remember hearing them.

Officials say the fire was not weather-related.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Community members in Huron gathered over the weekend and into today at the James River dam to...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
25-year-old Allishia Rae Abdo
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
Police lights
Rock Valley, IA man facing multiple drug-related charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Man stabs, injures several passengers on German train
Phoenix police rescued a tiger cub they said a man was trying to sell on social media. (Phoenix...
Man tried to sell tiger on social media, police say
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
South Dakota lawmakers want end to “kid friendly” drag shows
Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 93.
Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies