Discussions continue on 6th Street bridge in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Tuesday night, city council voted to move forward on the 6th street bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls.

Tonight, they held a special meeting to discuss the project further.

With the bid almost doubling from the original cost, some Sioux Falls residents voiced their concerns over how fast the project was moved forward.

“Almost twenty-two million dollars, other projects with price tags like this there’s public forums, it’s talked about, multiple meetings, etc. This just feels like it’s being ramrodded,” said Lanny Auringer, Sioux Falls resident.

Along with some public concerns, some city councilors voiced their regret over their vote last Tuesday including councilor Sarah Cole, and Rich Merkouris.

City councilor David Barranco said moving forward it will be important to monitor costs.

“We should keep in mind how important that bridge contract is to so many of our citizen’s and the large amount of money. We must be conscious of our due diligence to find any possible way within the constrains if safety security to get that budget done under cost,” said David Barranco, Sioux Falls city councilor.

Council member Greg Neizert voted against the bid last Tuesday saying it was brought forward with too little time to vote.

However, with the bid finalized now, he says the next step is reprising dollars for the bridge.

“Minnesota Avenue which we were going to do, we can’t do this year because we didn’t get a pipe that we needed so that will be delayed a year so we can use seven million from that plus three million from savings from a supplemental that will probably be approved today and then savings from other projects to make that twenty-one-million-dollar gap up,” said Greg Neizert, Sioux Falls city councilor.

Public Works director Mark Cotter, says the increase in cost could be contributed to the market.

“The cost certainly has gone up and one of the things we’ve seen over time is that in the most recent years there has been a lot more bridge funding coming into the market which means there’s a lot more agencies doing bridge work,” said Mark Cotter, Public Works director.

Encouraging the public to take part in discussions moving forward with the project.

“There’s a number of people that use 6th street on a daily basis for their daily commutes, we’ll want them to be plugged in and know about it. If the rye interested and want to know mor about it and live and work in the downtown area come to the public meetings,” said Cotter.

City officials say you could start seeing changes to the 6th street bridge area in as early as next month.

