‘Dude Dad’ Taylor Calmus performing at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday you will have two opportunities to see Taylor Calmus, known from his YouTube channel “Dude Dad”, at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls.

Calmus is an actor, author and Comedian who founded his YouTube channel shortly before the birth of his first child. His content features his wife Heidi and three children doing DIY-style projects and comedic sketches about his experiences as a dad.

His family-friendly show, Super Dad, is a super-sized version of Dude Dad on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app. Taylor is originally from the rural community of Howard, SD but also spent 10 years living in Los Angeles.

Shows are at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

