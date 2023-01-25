Expect morning flurries & a cloudy Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A quick-moving clipper system will slide through the region today causing a chance for a few light snow showers. Accumulations will be very light, if any. Otherwise, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be in the 20s for most of us, but we will see steady to falling temperatures heading into the afternoon.

Another clipper system moves in Thursday afternoon into Friday, and will bring a chance of light snow showers and a mixture of wintry precipitation. Temperatures will rise into the 30s Thursday evening into Friday morning. Because of that, we’ll have the chance of all types of precipitation, including for some, a brief period of rain. Snow accumulations with this system looks to run a trace to 2″.

Another system could bring some snow to parts of the area Friday night into Saturday, but the previous clipper will bring an arctic front through and then an arctic high will move in, so the bitterly cold weather will return and it looks to stay through at least the first several days of February. Highs will be in the single digits above and below with lows well below zero.

