Explosive devices found in 2 locations in Nebraska city, authorities say

Police and fire rescue vehicles block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning in...
Police and fire rescue vehicles block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning in Lincoln, Nebraska, after police requested fire investigators to respond to their traffic stop.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan, Bryan Shawver and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest 7th and West Cornhusker. Police told KOLN that during the course of the traffic stop, the officer became suspicious of what was inside the vehicle and requested fire rescue to respond.

Fire investigators also responded with firefighters to check out the suspicious items inside.

Fire and police vehicles are outside of a house where reportedly at least two explosive devices...
Fire and police vehicles are outside of a house where reportedly at least two explosive devices were found, forcing authorities to evacuate the residents.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

After nearly two hours, fire rescue officials confirmed the device inside the vehicle was an explosive.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says bomb techs used X-rays to confirm the device’s status. Gegg says techs then worked to safely detonate the device outside of the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, authorities then made their way down West Cornhusker to a home near Northwest 8th and West Saunders, just a block north of the highway.

Inside the house, Gegg said bomb techs discovered at least two more explosive devices inside the home, which forced the residents inside to evacuate.

Gegg said those devices were were safely removed and disposed of. Following that, Gegg said another device was also removed from the original scene.

Right now, it’s unclear if there have been any arrests or if either of these scene are connected.

