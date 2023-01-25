Avera Medical Minute
Former Jackrabbit Caleb Thielbar is right at home with the Twins Caravan in Brookings

Lefty lives in Brookings and was excited to talk with Twins fans
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Twins Winter Caravan normally stops in Sioux Falls. But today they were in Hitchcock and Brookings and tomorrow Luverne.

And the Brookings stop was pretty convenient for Caleb Thielbar because that’s where the former Jackrabbit lives. We asked the team’s veteran and reliable lefty out of the bullpen how mice it was to be able to visit with fans where he lives when he’s not pitching in the Major Leagues. ”It’s very cool. I’ve done this a couple times but this is the first time being in South Dakota for me so just being in South Dakota is very cool but having a chance to do it in my hometown at my University is pretty cool,” says Thielbar.

The Twins have made some additions to their pitching staff that could make a huge improvement, although they did have to give up the league’s best hitter last summer to get Pablo Lopez from Miami.

We’ll hear more from Caleb and catcher Ryan Jeffers in days leading up to spring training.

