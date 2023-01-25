Avera Medical Minute
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 5 injured

Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Several people were injured in a knife attack on a regional train from Kiel to Hamburg on Wednesday. A man had attacked passengers with a knife shortly before arriving at Brokstedt station.(Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — A man fatally stabbed two people and injured five others on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before being arrested, police said.

Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station.

Police spokesman Juergen Henningsen said two of the stabbed people died after the attack.

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, said the attack happened at about 3 p.m. local time.

“It is terrible,” Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR. “We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened.”

Regional police and the federal police were on the scene, and the prosecutor’s office was investigating the attack, NDR reported.

The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours.

Police did not provide any information on the suspect’s identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

