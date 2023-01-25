Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Morning Flurries, Turning Mostly Cloudy

Much Colder this Weekend
Colder Air Incoming
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A quick-moving clipper system will slide through the region today causing a chance for a few light snow showers. Accumulations will be very light, if any. Otherwise, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be in the 20s for most of us, but we will see steady to falling temperatures heading into the afternoon.

Another clipper system moves in Thursday afternoon into Friday, and will bring a chance of light snow showers and a mixture of wintry precipitation. Temperatures will rise into the 30s Thursday evening into Friday morning. Because of that, we’ll have the chance of all types of precipitation, including for some, a brief period of rain. Snow accumulations with this system looks to run a trace to 2″.

Another system could bring some snow to parts of the area Friday night into Saturday, but the previous clipper will bring an arctic front through and then an arctic high will move in, so the bitterly cold weather will return and it looks to stay through at least the first several days of February. Highs will be in the single digits above and below with lows well below zero.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Community members in Huron gathered over the weekend and into today at the James River dam to...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
25-year-old Allishia Rae Abdo
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
Police lights
Rock Valley, IA man facing multiple drug-related charges after traffic stop

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
On and Off Again Snow Showers
Much Colder by the Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Tuesday First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Mild Week with More Clouds