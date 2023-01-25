One dead in rollover crash on I-29 southeast of Tea

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday morning on I-29 southeast of Tea that left one dead and one with serious non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup was driving northbound on I-29 and lost control while merging into the left lane. The vehicle rolled after entering the median and the 49-year-old female driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the 52-year-old male passenger was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. Neither occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and road conditions are thought to have been a factor in the crash.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

