Plenty of reason for optimism as Jacks return plenty of talent from the National Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU coaches players and fans want to savor the national championship for as long as possible.

But when you step back and look ahead to what the team could look like next fall, there’s no reason not to think that another trip to Frisco could very well happen. Most of the key players will be returning so there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

Sophomore QB Mark Gronowski says, ”Yes and I saw your interview with the Janke’s too and they kind of came out and said that they are coming back and I’m just excited to have them back and we’ve got a lot of other guys returning and there’s no reason why we can’t go back to back.”

Junior DB Dalys Beanum says, ”Oh it’s exciting. We’re going to be back with a lot of talent and there’s even more people on the come up as well so I think the sky’s the limit for this team and there’s more growth to happen so we’re ready for next year to go back to back.”

New Head Coach Jimmy Rogers says, ”Does it give me confidence that we return almost every single starter that won a national championship? Yes that’s an understatement! I’m more excited about who they are as people. I’m more excited about who they are as leaders. We’ve got unbelieveable student athletes here., we really do. They’ve put in a lot and they deserve a lot.”

The Jacks almost won the championship in May of 2021 despite Gronowski’s early injury. And with his leadership and lots of talent returning there’s no reason not to think another trip south couldn’t happen next January.

But it also gives you even more reason to respect what the Bison have done with 9 titles in the last 12 years.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.