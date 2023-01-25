Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Plenty of reason for optimism as Jacks return plenty of talent from the National Championship

Jacks are stacked and want to go back to back in FCS football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU coaches players and fans want to savor the national championship for as long as possible.

But when you step back and look ahead to what the team could look like next fall, there’s no reason not to think that another trip to Frisco could very well happen. Most of the key players will be returning so there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

Sophomore QB Mark Gronowski says, ”Yes and I saw your interview with the Janke’s too and they kind of came out and said that they are coming back and I’m just excited to have them back and we’ve got a lot of other guys returning and there’s no reason why we can’t go back to back.”

Junior DB Dalys Beanum says, ”Oh it’s exciting. We’re going to be back with a lot of talent and there’s even more people on the come up as well so I think the sky’s the limit for this team and there’s more growth to happen so we’re ready for next year to go back to back.”

New Head Coach Jimmy Rogers says, ”Does it give me confidence that we return almost every single starter that won a national championship? Yes that’s an understatement! I’m more excited about who they are as people. I’m more excited about who they are as leaders. We’ve got unbelieveable student athletes here., we really do. They’ve put in a lot and they deserve a lot.”

The Jacks almost won the championship in May of 2021 despite Gronowski’s early injury. And with his leadership and lots of talent returning there’s no reason not to think another trip south couldn’t happen next January.

But it also gives you even more reason to respect what the Bison have done with 9 titles in the last 12 years.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Allishia Rae Abdo
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness at Valentines Classic
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
Community members in Huron gathered over the weekend and into today at the James River dam to...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January.
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State

Latest News

Tuesday's HS Basketball recap with boys games from BV and SFC and girls at Lincoln
Tuesday’s HS Basketball highlights from Brandon Valley and SFC boys and the Lincoln girls hosting Washington
SDSU to play Drake at Target Field like NDSU did in 2019
SDSU football team will play Drake at Target Field in September
Former Jackrabbit Caleb Thielbar right at home with Twins Caravan in Brookings
Former Jackrabbit Caleb Thielbar is right at home with the Twins Caravan in Brookings
Skyforce edge Spurs in defensive battle at Pentagon
Skyforce win defensive battle with Austin at Pentagon