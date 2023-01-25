Roof rakes and melt in short supply

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After recent winter storms impacted the state of South Dakota, certain winter items have become hard to find across the area.

Sioux Falls retailers say both roof rakes and melt are in short supply because some homeowners are worried about snow buildup on their homes.

The items are used to help ice dams melt, but sales have been fast and furious since the winter storms.

If someone has a large buildup of ice on their roof, roofing experts say a professional should be consulted first for safety reasons.

“We’re not surprised by anything anymore,” said Mark Pollard, sales associate at Nyberg’s Ace. “We’re in South Dakota — we get a ton of snow, and we’re usually prepared for it. This time, we had 150 roof rakes, and within about two days of that snow, they sold as fast as we could get them out.”

