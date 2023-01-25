SDSU football team will play Drake at Target Field in September

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State University tonight announced that the reigning national champion Jackrabbits football team will host Drake on Sept. 16 at Target Field. The announcement of the game was made in conjunction with the Twins Winter Caravan that stopped in Brookings.

It will be a home game for the Jackrabbits. This will be the third college football game in the 14-year history of the Twins’ home ballpark, and the second NCAA Division I contest. Kickoff time and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

SDSU finished its historic 2022 campaign with a 14-1 record and the program’s first ever national title, capped by a victory over North Dakota State in the FCS Championship game in Frisco, TX... The Bison beat Butler at Target Field in 2019 with Trey Lance making his first start and St. Thomas beat St. Johns when they were both Division III in 2017. Both games drew over 34,000 fans.

