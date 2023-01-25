Avera Medical Minute
SFPD: 42-year-old man stabbed while driving

Police lights
Police lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man recovering from non-life-threatening stab wounds following an incident that took place in a moving car.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 42-year-old victim was in a car with several people when one of the women stabbed him with a knife while they were driving. The victim did not have any information on the potential suspect and went to the hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

