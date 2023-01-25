Skyforce win defensive battle with Austin at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped a three-game skid on Tuesday night in a 92-87 defeat of the Austin Spurs in the organizations 400th victory in the NBA G League.

The Skyforce (7-6) moves to 3-0 this season when holding their opponent to under 90 points and held the opponent to a regular season low 20.7 percent from deep (7-34 3PA).

Austin (3-8) scored just 41 points scored in the first half. The Force outscored the Spurs by 13 points in the second quarter, as the team shot 60 percent from beyond the arc and scored 11 points on seven Austin turnovers, which helped them take a 52-41 lead to intermission.

San Antonio two-way player Charles Bassey (game-high 28 points on 14-17 FGA) paced the Spurs with eight points on 4-5 FGA in the third quarter, which helped cut the deficit to 70-63 with just 12 minutes remaining.

The Skyforce, who led by as much as eight points in the period, was up 88-86 with just 6.8 seconds remaining, as Sam Thompson (10 points on 6-8 FTA, four rebounds, three assists and a game-high plus-26 plus-minus) secured a block and went 4-4 FTA in the final seconds to help secure the victory.

DJ Stewart (19 points on 7-17 FGA, seven rebounds and four assists) led Sioux Falls in scoring for a team-high fifth time in the regular season. Jamaree Bouyea added 19 points on 5-12 FGA, six rebounds and seven assists, while Justin Champagnie posted 14 points on 6-11 FGA, five rebounds and three blocks to round out top performers for the Skyforce.

Spurs assignee Blake Wesley had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while two-way player Dominick Barlow had six points on 2-9 FGA and 12 rebounds.

Sioux Falls continues its homestand and hosts the Texas Legends on Tuesday at 6:30 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.

Game recap courtesy SF Skyforce

