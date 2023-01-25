Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Skyforce win defensive battle with Austin at Pentagon

Force moved over .500 mark with win over Spurs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped a three-game skid on Tuesday night in a 92-87 defeat of the Austin Spurs in the organizations 400th victory in the NBA G League.

The Skyforce (7-6) moves to 3-0 this season when holding their opponent to under 90 points and held the opponent to a regular season low 20.7 percent from deep (7-34 3PA).

Austin (3-8) scored just 41 points scored in the first half. The Force outscored the Spurs by 13 points in the second quarter, as the team shot 60 percent from beyond the arc and scored 11 points on seven Austin turnovers, which helped them take a 52-41 lead to intermission.

San Antonio two-way player Charles Bassey (game-high 28 points on 14-17 FGA) paced the Spurs with eight points on 4-5 FGA in the third quarter, which helped cut the deficit to 70-63 with just 12 minutes remaining.

The Skyforce, who led by as much as eight points in the period, was up 88-86 with just 6.8 seconds remaining, as Sam Thompson (10 points on 6-8 FTA, four rebounds, three assists and a game-high plus-26 plus-minus) secured a block and went 4-4 FTA in the final seconds to help secure the victory.

DJ Stewart (19 points on 7-17 FGA, seven rebounds and four assists) led Sioux Falls in scoring for a team-high fifth time in the regular season. Jamaree Bouyea added 19 points on 5-12 FGA, six rebounds and seven assists, while Justin Champagnie posted 14 points on 6-11 FGA, five rebounds and three blocks to round out top performers for the Skyforce.

Spurs assignee Blake Wesley had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while two-way player Dominick Barlow had six points on 2-9 FGA and 12 rebounds.

Sioux Falls continues its homestand and hosts the Texas Legends on Tuesday at 6:30 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.

Game recap courtesy SF Skyforce

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Allishia Rae Abdo
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness at Valentines Classic
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
Community members in Huron gathered over the weekend and into today at the James River dam to...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January.
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State

Latest News

Tuesday's HS Basketball recap with boys games from BV and SFC and girls at Lincoln
Tuesday’s HS Basketball highlights from Brandon Valley and SFC boys and the Lincoln girls hosting Washington
Jackrabbits have reason to be optimistic with so much talent returning
Plenty of reason for optimism as Jacks return plenty of talent from the National Championship
SDSU to play Drake at Target Field like NDSU did in 2019
SDSU football team will play Drake at Target Field in September
Former Jackrabbit Caleb Thielbar right at home with Twins Caravan in Brookings
Former Jackrabbit Caleb Thielbar is right at home with the Twins Caravan in Brookings