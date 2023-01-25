Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota lawmakers want end to “kid friendly” drag shows

South Dakota state lawmakers have brought a couple of bills to the 2023 state legislative session intended to end "kid-friendly" drag shows.
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Republican state lawmakers want to end “kid-friendly” drag shows in the state.

That’s according to a couple of bills filed by Rep. Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) and Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls). Odenbach’s bill would define “drag shows” in South Dakota’s obscenity and public indecency statutes, and thus make it illegal for minors to attend them, whether that be at a public or private venue.

”What people do in their, their private lives at a private venue is one thing,” Odenbach said. “But what they do on public property, and when they invite little children to something like this that we thought was probably clearly within the obscenity statues... Many of us in the legislature had a problem with that.”

Karr’s bill would aim more specifically at events in public facilities, specifically Board of Regents facilities. It is a direct response to the “kid-friendly drag show” that took place at South Dakota State University last year.

”One of my other big concerns is are we using state resources, or university resources to host an event that is now encouraging minors to attend,” Karr said. “I don’t think that falls in line with the values of South Dakota.”

The ACLU of South Dakota argues that efforts to restrict drag shows ultimately restrict free speech as well.

”Defining drag shows as obscene and publicly indecent is yet again another attack on the LGBTQ community, who was just as recently as last month, receiving bomb threats as a way to try and prohibit their shows (at SDSU),” said Samantha Chapman, Advocacy Manage for the ACLU SD.

”Do you have kids? Do you care about the future of South Dakota?” Karr asked. “We live in a state that holds certain values, morals, and ideas very high. Protecting those values and morals is very important to me and other South Dakotans.”

Both bills have yet to receive a committee assignment yet, which means they likely won’t be heard for the first time for at least a week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Community members in Huron gathered over the weekend and into today at the James River dam to...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
25-year-old Allishia Rae Abdo
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
Police lights
Rock Valley, IA man facing multiple drug-related charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Wild Wednesday: Hissing Cockroach
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Madagascar Hissing Cockroach
Temps in SD
Expect morning flurries & a cloudy Wednesday
Last Tuesday night, city council voted to move forward on the 6th street bridge project in...
Discussions continue on 6th Street bridge in Sioux Falls
Discussions continue on 6th Street bridge in Sioux Falls