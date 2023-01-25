Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana

Measure overwhelmingly passes the state House and now goes to a Senate committee
Some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain...
Some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card.(WLOX)
By Todd Epp
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He also said the new law would not impact pregnant or breastfeeding women who already have a medical marijuana card.

There was no opposing testimony Tuesday when the bill was in committee.

The measure passed the House 68 to 8. The bill now goes to a Senate committee.

