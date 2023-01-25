Avera Medical Minute
Statewide homeless count conducted

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials in South Dakota are conducting a homeless count this week.

The Housing for the Homeless Consortium leads the effort each year.

Officials use the data collected to measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in services, and increase public awareness about homelessness.

“We will have a team of volunteers who are out all day today and tomorrow and some agencies working through the end of the week, and they’ll survey people,” said Suzanne Smith, associate vice president of the Augustana Research Institute. “We will go to the shelters. We’ll go to The Banquet and a few other locations where we would expect to meet people who might be homeless.”

Officials admit this count is not a perfect instrument, but it is the primary tool for showing unmet needs in South Dakota communities.

