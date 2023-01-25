Teachers schooled in behavioral management with ‘Boys Town’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls educators are lending a hand when it comes to showing teachers how to handle situations in the classroom.

“Boys Town” is a Nebraska-based non-profit that helps train teachers for the social aspects of their classroom. We caught up with a crew today at Susan B. Anthony Elementary as they filmed a digital program aimed at training teachers how to manage certain classroom behaviors.

“What we’re doing is we’re capturing videos and interviews with students and staff,” said Tara Eckstaine, Boys Town Trainer. “Ways to do it right approaches to implement, and strategies that they can use in their, in their toolbox to make sure there’s really not a behavior that they won’t know how to address with confidence and increasing their competence from the training.”

“Boys Town” is looking to have its training program complete by the end of February. As a participating school, Susan B. Anthony Elementary can access the program for free.

