Tuesday’s HS Basketball highlights from Brandon Valley and SFC boys and the Lincoln girls hosting Washington

Close wins for Jefferson and SFC boys and Washington girls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS , S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley boys just won a buzzer-beating thriller last week over Pierre. Tuesday night they jumped out to a 23-10 lead after a quarter over top-ranked Jefferson. But the unbeaten Cavaliers rallied for a thrilling 59-58 victory in Class “AA”.

In Class “A” 3rd-ranked SF Christian hosted Tea Are in knowing that they’d being playing at #1 Dakota Valley Thursday. And the Titans led the game in the 4th quarter before the Chargers rallied to win 56-51.

And in girls “AA” top-ranked Washington also had it’s hands full with Kierra Lubovich and her Lincoln Patriots who built a big lead early and still led into the final minutes. But Brooklyn Harper and her #1 Warriors scored the final 5 points of the game and escaped with a 42-39 win over the Patriots.

