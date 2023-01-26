Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - State investigators are looking into a northwest Iowa child’s death.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 19 at about 1:30 p.m. first responders in Palo Alto County were sent to an Emmetsburg home for an unresponsive child. When Emmetsburg Police and EMTs got to the house they attempted life-saving measures before transporting the child to a local hospital.

Later in the day, the child was transported to a Des Moines hospital. Authorities say the child died a few days later on Jan. 24 and an autopsy was conducted on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 19, at the request of the Emmetsburg Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation started investigating the incident. The investigation remains ongoing and no further details have been released about the incident.

