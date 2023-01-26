Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

City of Harrisburg authorizes new railroad crossing signal

It’s been over a month since an accident at the railroad crossing at 274th Street left two...
At its Jan. 17 meeting, the Harrisburg City Council approved $8,574 to make warning sign changes to the railroad crossing along 274th Street located between Cliff and Southeastern.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Harrisburg has assumed performance of, and responsibility for, all maintenance and repair of 3.5 miles of road, including the intersection where a fatal train crash occurred in December.

This change is part of an agreement with the LaValley Township and is effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The roads include segments of 274th St., 475th Ave. (Cliff), and 476th Ave. (Southeastern).

The Harrisburg City Council approved $8,574 to make warning sign changes to the railroad crossing along 274th Street located between Cliff and Southeastern.

The vote allows for solar-powered flashing railroad crossing indicator signs to be added, says Director of Communications Larry Klipfel.

Placement of the signage will take place immediately upon delivery of materials, according to the City of Harrisburg.

The City will also request that Burlington Northern Railroad change the current yield sign to a stop sign.

Adding armed crossings in the future is also a possibility.

Klipfel states that city staff discussed the feasibility of such a crossing in a January meeting with the SD Dept. of Transportation. Harrisburg would be responsible for part of the cost. Construction of the crossing could happen as early as this year, according to a press release from the City of Harrisburg.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
Community members in Huron gathered over the weekend and into today at the James River dam to...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day

Latest News

Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
Both Sanaa Abourezk* from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney* from...
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue gave an update on Monday's fatal apartment fire in Sioux Falls.
SF Fire Rescue gives update on fatal fire, highlights smoke alarm importance
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem announces paid family leave proposal