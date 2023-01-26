City of Harrisburg authorizes new railroad crossing signal

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Harrisburg has assumed performance of, and responsibility for, all maintenance and repair of 3.5 miles of road, including the intersection where a fatal train crash occurred in December.

This change is part of an agreement with the LaValley Township and is effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The roads include segments of 274th St., 475th Ave. (Cliff), and 476th Ave. (Southeastern).

The Harrisburg City Council approved $8,574 to make warning sign changes to the railroad crossing along 274th Street located between Cliff and Southeastern.

The vote allows for solar-powered flashing railroad crossing indicator signs to be added, says Director of Communications Larry Klipfel.

Placement of the signage will take place immediately upon delivery of materials, according to the City of Harrisburg.

The City will also request that Burlington Northern Railroad change the current yield sign to a stop sign.

Adding armed crossings in the future is also a possibility.

Klipfel states that city staff discussed the feasibility of such a crossing in a January meeting with the SD Dept. of Transportation. Harrisburg would be responsible for part of the cost. Construction of the crossing could happen as early as this year, according to a press release from the City of Harrisburg.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.