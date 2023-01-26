Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dordt and DWU split exciting GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace

Defender women win in OT, Tiger men win thriller 70-66
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In the women’s game Matti Reiner hit a basket as time expired to send the game to overtime before the 3rd-ranked Defenders prevailed in the extra session 81-75. Bailey Beckman led Dordt with 26 points and Ethan’s Karly Gustafson had 20.

Rylee Rosenquist led the way for DWU with 24 points and Reiner was next with 19 points. The Dordt women are now 20-1 while Matt Christensen’s Tigers are 14-6.

The men’s game was equally as exciting and the Crib Crazies carried the Tigers to a 70-66 victory. Blaze Lubbers led the way with 21 points and Jakob Dobney had 17 for DWU. Jacob Vis led both teams with 24 points and Bryce Coppock 19 as the Defenders dropped to 16-5. The Tigers went over the .500 mark at 11-10.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Community members in Huron gathered over the weekend and into today at the James River dam to...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
25-year-old Allishia Rae Abdo
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day

Latest News

Former players reflect on what Bob Young meant to them as a coach and friend
Former USF players talk about what Bob Young meant to them as a coach and friend
January 25th Plays of the Week
January 25th Plays of the Week
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 25th
10 o’clock Sportscast Wednesday, January 25th
Dordt women and DWU men win in thrilling GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace
Dordt women and DWU men win in GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace