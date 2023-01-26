Dordt and DWU split exciting GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In the women’s game Matti Reiner hit a basket as time expired to send the game to overtime before the 3rd-ranked Defenders prevailed in the extra session 81-75. Bailey Beckman led Dordt with 26 points and Ethan’s Karly Gustafson had 20.

Rylee Rosenquist led the way for DWU with 24 points and Reiner was next with 19 points. The Dordt women are now 20-1 while Matt Christensen’s Tigers are 14-6.

The men’s game was equally as exciting and the Crib Crazies carried the Tigers to a 70-66 victory. Blaze Lubbers led the way with 21 points and Jakob Dobney had 17 for DWU. Jacob Vis led both teams with 24 points and Bryce Coppock 19 as the Defenders dropped to 16-5. The Tigers went over the .500 mark at 11-10.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.