Great Plains Zoo announces board of directors for zoo and butterfly house merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The board, comprised of members of the previous separate boards for the zoo and butterfly house, as well as mayoral appointees and at-large members, will act as the unified governing body for the Great Plains Zoo and the Butterfly House and Aquarium.

“We are honored to have such a dynamic group of individuals serving on our new Sioux Falls Zoo & Aquarium board of directors as we navigate this opportunity together,” said Chief Operations Officer Audrey Otto-Pepper. “Each board member brings valuable expertise and meaningful community ties that will guide our merged organization to achieve the vision of a combined zoo and aquarium destination for Sioux Falls.”

Both locations will remain operational on their current campuses, but there is a multi-year renovation in the works for the zoo with the goal of bringing the Butterfly House and Aquarium to the zoo’s campus.

Great Plains Zoo members can take advantage of the merger by upgrading to a Monarch-level membership for a full year of admission and membership benefits for both locations.

