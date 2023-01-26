Avera Medical Minute
January 25th Plays of the Week

Basketball, Racquetball and Gymnastics
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Central Lyon Girls Basketball was looking to stay perfect on the season, and Afton Schlumbohm helps out with the deep scoop for the score off the glass.

Conrrado Moscoso was looking to take back the win against Daniel De La Rosa in the Lewis Drug Pro-Am Tournament, he’d recover from a back injury in the match to take the championship win.

O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer made it look easy on the uneven bars with a score of 9.6. She’d also take wins in the vault and beam, taking the All-Around champion title of the night.

Even though the Sioux Falls Skyforce didn’t pick up the win against the Lakeland Magic, Mychal Mulder took home the highlight reel play as DJ Stewart finds him for the dunk.

And our top play of the week goes to Brandon Valley’s Cole Dekker. The state’s been spoiled with all of these buzzer beaters in the last few weeks. This is no different as Dekker jumps up for the put back, and beats the buzzer as the Lynx take the win over Pierre!

And those are your plays of the week.

