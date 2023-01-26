Avera Medical Minute
Lawmakers push for legislation to ‘manage’ Black Hills

By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers want to pass legislation aimed at protecting the Black Hills.

SB 21 would create a full-time position within the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources who would be tasked with working with “forest stakeholders” to “manage the Black Hills National Forest.”

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss spoke to those helping to push the legislation.

