LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Washington vs. Lincoln basketball game(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington basketball team will take on Lincoln, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 6:45 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

