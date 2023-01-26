Avera Medical Minute
LIVE NOW: Legislative Press Conference begins in Pierre

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats and Republicans are expected to speak at the Legislative Press Conference in Pierre.

The Republican Press Briefing will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the Democratic Press Briefing will begin at 10 a.m.

Click Here to watch live.

South Dakota Republicans

South Dakota Republicans are concerned about the workforce crisis in the state.

Within three weeks, there have been two major wins, including HB 1011, which allows for an $18 million dollar tax cut for South Dakota on a continual basis.

Senator Casey Crabtree said the grocery cut tax bill is in discussion right now, there’s also a proposal for sales tax credits and property owner tax cuts.

Senator Michael Diedrich from Rapid City said officials are trying to draw people into South Dakota higher education facilities with tuition waivers, reductions, and freezes.

There are also issues with funding retirement homes, with many retirement facilities having to close down recently. Officials are working to support retirement homes to keep them open, as well as looking at the future of long-term care.

There are discussions regarding how to keep elderly people in their homes as long as possible.

Rep. Taylor Raefeldt with Minnehaha County says they want to keep people in their homes as long as possible.

Rep. Raefeldt also spoke on the abortion trigger law. The trigger law banned abortions in all cases, except to save the life of the mother. Rep. Raefeldt said a bill will drop today that will clarify what “saving the life of the mother” means, listening to the concerns of health care providers as well as the right to life community.

An agriculture preservation bill has also been formulated to make sure farmers and ranchers can continue to do what they do best without the threat of frivolous lawsuits.

South Dakota Democrats

Sen. Reynold Nesiba said Democrats are trying to make government work better, and they’re trying to

Low-wage workers are already having lower pay, and not that many people are receiving it.

