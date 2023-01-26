More Light Snow Showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Another fast-moving clipper system will slide through later today and into tonight across the region. Temperatures will continue to rise as we head through this evening and tonight, so our highs will be happening later tonight. The rising temperatures also means we could see some of the snow switch over to some rain overnight, too. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. until noon tomorrow for the precip and the wind. Overall, snowfall amounts with this system look to be around an inch or two. Most of us will see an inch or less of fresh snow. The wind will pick up tonight out west. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. tomorrow for wind gusts up to 55 mph.

Another system could bring some snow to parts of the area Friday night into Saturday. This is targeting areas along and south of I-90 with another helping of fresh snow. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible with this next storm. The heaviest snow will be along and south of I-90.

That clipper system will bring an arctic front through and then an arctic high will move in, so the bitterly cold weather will return and it looks to stay through at least the first several days of February. Highs will be in the single digits above and below with lows well below zero.

