Mount Marty announces teach-out agreement with Presentation College

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty University announced Thursday an agreement with Presentation College to ensure students have a Catholic Benedictine option for education in South Dakota.

Last week, Presentation College in Aberdeen, SD, announced its plans to close at the end of the 2023 summer term.

“We at Mount Marty are sad to lose our longtime NAIA rival in sports and our Catholic sister institution in South Dakota,” said President Marc Long. “This agreement will ensure that Presentation students can easily transfer and feel welcome at our campus.”

A teach-out is an arrangement between two educational institutions to provide students with the opportunity to complete their course of study when one institution closes. Highlights of the agreement are, as stated in the press release from Mount Marty University:

MMU will accept any currently enrolled Presentation College student with automatic admission and will meet the direct costs of PC students up to the cost of tuition, ensuring that net student/family contribution will be the same.

The agreement will ensure that all academic credits receiving a grade of C- or higher will be accepted and will waive institutional credit requirements for Presentation College students.

Presentation College students have the option of living on- or off-campus at MMU in Yankton.

Presentation College student-athletes have the option to continue their sporting career at MMU.

Mount Marty and Presentation have a long history of working together.

“The Benedictine Sisters of Yankton and the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen both came to the Dakota Territory in the late 1800s with the mission to serve early settlers through education and health care, founding what is now Avera Health and our institutions,” said President Long. “We are thankful to have the opportunity to continue that mission for these students at MMU.”

Presentation College students and their families are welcome to a reception at Minervas Restaurant in Aberdeen Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. to visit with MMU representatives from Academics, Admission, Financial Aid, Student Success, and Athletics. MMU is also offering one-to-one admission counseling sessions with students on PC’s campus Tuesday, Jan. 31.

For more information or to register, visit Admission.MountMarty.EDU/Register/Presentation or contact Greg Franz, Associate Vice President for Enrollment, at gregory.franz@mountmarty.edu.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.