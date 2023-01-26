Musician of the Month: Rylee Chavez

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rylee Chavez has loved music for as long as he can remember.

Initially, the Arlington, South Dakota native got involved with choir because he says it is what everyone was doing when he was growing up. Four years ago, he discovered a love and skill for playing guitar.

While he is working to sharpen that skill, his main reason for playing is the therapy he finds within it.

“I would say that I’m definitely getting out a lot of emotion. I wouldn’t say that it’s all anger I wouldn’t say that it’s all sadness. Just getting it out,” says Chavez. “It’s become a part of my every day. I have a joke, not that I get a bad temper or anything but I’m just not the person I am unless I play guitar that day. Like I have to play guitar in order to feel like myself. It’s like breathing.”

Chavez discovered that breath about four years ago when his mom gifted him a ukulele for Christmas. He began teaching himself for about a month by learning old 50′s tunes and pop songs.

A short time later, he picked up his dad’s acoustic guitar and has become the musician you see today and is not bashful when performing for an audience.

“I entered to be in the Dallas International Guitar Festival 10 under 20 competition which they select out of the pool of people that enter, 10 guitarists under the age of 20,” says Chavez. “They select them to have seven minutes and go up and perform in front of parents and in front of peers and other musicians and it’s on the last day of the festival. It’s coming up again this May so I’m hoping to try out again. Last time I did it, I didn’t win, but I had a lot of fun and I met a lot of my friends that I had already been talking to that I had met through Instagram in Texas. It was a really great experience to have.”

No matter the size of the stage, Chavez says he focuses on a few simple things: playing the notes, breathing, and doing what makes him happy.

“I read a Jerry Garcia quote one time and he just said that music is like meditation and meditating is simply focusing on your breathing and if music is like meditating, I try to when I’m playing only think about my breath and that goes for those big moments as well. Just don’t let anything distract you.”

If playing guitar is meditative, you could say working at J. Rieck Music is where he finds his ultimate zen.

Chavez explains, “There’s nothing like hands-on working on instruments and there are people in here every day that know what they’re doing. Being around them all the time and just kind of the osmosis, getting all that information, it’s really helpful and helping me grow not only as a musician but hopefully [towards] working on instruments of my own in the future and other people’s. My end goal is playing music with my friends and it’s not to be a session musician, it’s not to just play music to make a paycheck. I want to be making music that I’m enjoying with my friends. Hopefully, I’d like to maybe move down to Dallas within the next year or two and start making music with them.”

