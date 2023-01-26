Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Scammers posed as tech support to hack US agencies, NSA says

An alert sent out by the NSA and other agencies reported cybercriminals posed as tech support...
An alert sent out by the NSA and other agencies reported cybercriminals posed as tech support to get at least one federal employee to visit a malicious website.(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scammers apparently hacked employees of at least two U.S. agencies last year.

This is according to an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency and a threat-sharing center for state and local governments.

They sent the alert out Wednesday, revealing cybercriminals posed as tech support to get at least one federal employee to visit a malicious website.

They were apparently trying to trick the victim into sending them money.

Officials said it is not clear if the fraud worked.

They said the scam is part of a widespread fraud campaign and has hit both private sector and government agencies.

Government officials are now worried about what hackers could do with the stolen information.

They say it could be sold to government-backed spies or could help hackers looking to covertly maintain long-term access to a network.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
Community members in Huron gathered over the weekend and into today at the James River dam to...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day

Latest News

File Graphic
Gender specialist: Bill banning medical treatment for transgender youth unnecessary, potentially dangerous
FILE - An employee works in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer,...
US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter
Teachers in at least one Florida district are closing up their class libraries out of fear they...
Book ban underway as teachers fear prosecution in Florida
Teachers in at least one Florida district are closing up their class libraries out of fear they...
Book ban underway as teachers fear prosecution