SF Fire Rescue gives update on fatal fire, highlights smoke alarm importance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The starting location of Monday’s fatal fire in Sioux Falls was determined according to Fire Marshal Dean Lanier with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

The fire occurred at 3:33 a.m. in an apartment complex located near W. 9th St. and Duluth Ave. The building had 10 units with 15 tenants.

The first fire company arrived within 1 minute of the call and confirmed smoke on the 2nd floor of the building. Crews located the fire and then started conducting a search for victims. They located the victim and removed him from the structure.

After the fire was extinguished, they started investigating.

It was determined that the fire started in the bed of a 2nd story unit. The ignition source is unknown. The victim was found in the room where the fire was determined to have started.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police Department worked together to determine if there was evidence of arson, and both agencies determined no evidence or suspicious cause is related to the fire. The cause of death for the victim is still unknown as authorities wait for the coroner’s autopsy results.

Importance of smoke alarms

There were smoke alarms in the building but no active alarms in the unit that was on fire. Authorities report the alarms were either not working or taken down.

The city code in Sioux Falls does require smoke alarms in dwellings. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue recommends people check batteries and check the manufacture date located on the backs of the smoke alarms.

“Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is asking everyone with these incidents to recognize why smoke alarms are so important to survival of a fire incident,” Lanier said. “There are no other warnings that occupants will get about a fire incident breaking out. Even small amounts of smoke can be dangerous.”

Lanier urged the community to take action to make sure they have smoke alarms located in the right places and working. He said every home must have working smoke alarms in each bedroom, hallways, and hallways leading to bedrooms and living rooms. Smoke alarms should be tested annually or as frequently as possible — either monthly or semiannually. Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years from installation.

“Sioux Falls Fire Rescue does provide a service to the community to install smoke alarms,” said Sam Clemens, police information officer for the Sioux Falls Police Department. “We have had very good outcomes previous to this incident.”

Clemens cautioned that due to the market and amount of supplies they have at the moment, it may take a while before they are able to help to those calling in.

“We are trying to get restocked on smoke alarms and additional supplies, but we will be out for the smoke alarm service as soon as we get the supplies. There is currently a difficulty of getting smoke alarms,” Clemens said.

