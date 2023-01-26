Avera Medical Minute
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award

Both Sanaa Abourezk* from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney* from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry.

Both Sanaa Abourezk* from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney* from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.

“It is such an honor to celebrate these two outstanding South Dakota chefs,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism. “Anybody who has been to their restaurants can easily understand why they are semifinalists for this incredible award. Sanaa and Joseph have elevated the culinary experience in our state. Their menus are satisfying palettes from around the globe and are making South Dakota a culinary destination.”

Finalists will be announced on March 29, and winners will be awarded at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 in Chicago, Illinois.

