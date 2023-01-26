Avera Medical Minute
Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium

A 7-week-old stray kitten was found at Arrowhead Stadium during a Chiefs game. (Source: KCTV)
By Marleah Campbell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A woman at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Jaguars on Saturday never would have imagined her take-home souvenir would be a tiny kitten.

Jennifer Sievers, a 10-year season ticket holder at Arrowhead Stadium, said everyone around her was searching for a pair of lost glasses.

“People in front of us were looking, we’re looking underneath the seats, and I lift up my coat that had been on top of my bag, and I just see these terrified orange eyes staring back at me,” she said.

Those eyes belonged to a 7-week-old stray kitten trying to find shelter in the noisy stadium.

“My husband took off his scarf and we took off our gloves and kind of put it in there, so she’d be comfortable and warm,” Sievers said.

The kitten, looking for a safe spot in the world’s loudest stadium, picked well.

Sievers took her home after the Chiefs’ win, then to Lee’s Summit Animal Hospital Monday morning where she works as a registered veterinary technician.

“Everybody just kind of said it seemed like fate with my job and everything,” she said. “They’re like, ‘You’re meant to take her home.’”

The kitten was named Sandy Reid after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Sandy Reid is still looking for her permanent home. If you’re interested in adopting her, you can email the animal hospital at info@lsahospital.com.

