10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 26th

Bob Young, SDSU and USD Women plus HS Basketball highlights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kalen DeBoer talks about how much his USF team wanted to win for head coach Bob Young. The SDSU and USD women both win Summit League games and Thursday night featured a trio of #3 vs. #1 games in girls and boys basketball plus #2 Lincoln’s boys against Washington.

