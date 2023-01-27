Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen Yogathon raises funds for DTOM Veterans Ranch

Nearly 50 yoga classes will take place in just two days during the Aberdeen Yogathon.
Nearly 50 yoga classes will take place in just two days during the Aberdeen Yogathon.(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The eighth annual Yogathon takes place in Aberdeen this weekend, and it will benefit local veterans.

In just two days, nearly 50 donation-based classes, which range from mediation to Pilates, will take place not just at Fit and Fire Studios, but all across the Hub City.

”We have all different things you can choose from. People can just go to whatever class they want to, and they can throw a donation in the bucket. Each year, we choose a different charity, and we try choose one that has a local impact,” said Fit and Fire Studios owner Candace Briscoe.

This year, the 100% of the proceeds will go to DTOM Veterans Ranch, which provides resources and equine therapy to local veterans for free.

”Then here, we just happen to see that Candace put us down with the Yogathon. To see so many businesses come forward and help our vets. Vets are probably, I don’t have to tell you, are the hardest ones to get to ask for help,” said DTOM CEO and founder Chris Reder.

Those who commit to at least six hours of classes Friday and Saturday will receive a Yogathon medal and a bag of goodies from local businesses.

”Just like if you’re in a marathon, a person that runs like crazy and a person that walks, they get the same medal either way. Nobody knows you walked it. It’s the same thing with the Yogathon. You can take all relaxation classes and you get the same medal as the people that are going crazy in the hot room,” said Briscoe.

Classes will be held at local businesses like Karisma Boutique, Wolfpack Family Jiu Jitsu and Boho Closet.

”It’s a great thing for the charities that we support, it’s a great thing for us as business people, and it’s a great thing to bring the community together. So, it’s kind of a win-win,” said Boho Closet Boutique owner JoAnn Richter.

This year, a record of 17 businesses are supporting the Yogathon.

“We started out just with one business in the first one. The next year, we expanded to four. Right now, we’re up to 17 business that all are a part of participating in the Yogathon. It’s been really fun to kind of watch it grow over the years. All total, when you add up all the Yogathons, we’ve actually been responsible for putting $30,000 into charities in the community,” said Briscoe.

Briscoe says the business owners in Aberdeen support each other unlike any other community.

”I would say there’s one thing that’s unique about Aberdeen is that business owners, we really support each other. It’s an extremely great community of people just trying to lift each other up,” said Briscoe.

Classes are open to any members of the public, and more information on the Yogathon can be found here.

