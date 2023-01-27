Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Couple shares the secret to lasting marriage on their 80th wedding anniversary

Willie and Geraldine Chambers got married 80 years ago in 1943. Willie is now 99 and Geraldine is 98. (Source: WBAL, CNN, family photos)
By Megan Rivers, WBAL
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBAL) - A couple in Baltimore County will celebrate their 80th anniversary on Saturday.

Willie and Geraldine Chambers got married 80 years ago in 1943. Willie is now 99 and Geraldine is 98.

However, it’s been nearly a century since they met.

“I’ve known her ever since she was around 4 years old,” Willie Chambers said of his wife.

“I just didn’t pay him any attention,” Geraldine Chambers giggled.

In the late 1930s, church and school were the only places the two could snag a glimpse of each other. Willie Chambers remembers when he finally mustered up the courage to share his feelings, saying he even remembers it was on a Sunday.

In his wife, Willie Chambers said he has found what God intended for him to have.

The last eight decades of marriage was a choice they made every day, and although Willie Chambers said marriage hasn’t always been “cream and honey,” they couldn’t be happier.

“One thing I love about her – she’s bossy,” he said.

“I’m glad you said that,” Geraldine Chambers responded.

The secret to a lasting marriage?

“I don’t know, she grows on you,” Willie Chambers said. “The world is hers as far as I’m concerned.”

The couple has two daughters, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Doing life only makes sense with each other.

“I guess I love her ‘cause she’s Geraldine,” Willie Chambers said.

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both Sanaa Abourezk* from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney* from...
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate
UPDATE: SD state senator responds to removal from committees, is suspended from duties
Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on 1-29.
One dead in rollover crash on I-29 southeast of Tea

Latest News

Brianne Chapman protests during the sentencing hearing for Julian Khater and George Tanios, at...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
Heavy Snow Along and South of I-90
Tyler Roney's Friday Forecast
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations
198 individuals from 53 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization...
Nearly 200 South Dakotans become American citizens in naturalization ceremony
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Senate leadership picks nine for “Committee on Discipline and Expulsion”