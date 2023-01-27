Delta Dental Mobile Program provides dental care to children in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many families in South Dakota, dental care is a care they cannot afford. The Delta Dental mobile program travels the state, to put healthy smiles on children’s faces.

Delta Dental recognized a special need within our state back in 2004.

“I think it was that there was an identified need that kids weren’t able to access dental care when they should, so with that kind of access issue we thought it was part of our mission, to improve oral health that we should take the dentist to where the people are.” Said Mike Mueller of Delta Dental of South Dakota

The Delta Dental mobile program has two trucks, The Molar mobile 1 and 2, which travel throughout the state providing oral care services to children in need.

“So the range of services are we do diagnostic care such as exams and x-rays, we do preventative care like teeth cleaning and dental sealants, and we also do restorative care which is the cavity filings and crowns and extractions. " Explained Mike

This program impacts families and children in so many ways.

“Being in pain can make it really hard to concentrate in school, you may be even having behavior problems because you’re in pain all the time. while a trip to the dentist is not always pleasant the care that we give can get them out of pain, so they are suddenly smiling. " Mike told us.

The Delta Dental Mobile Program has served over 50,000 children across 89 cities within South Dakota since its inception.

You can learn more about the Delta Dental Mobile Program here: https://southdakota.deltadental.com/mission/mobile-dental-program/

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.