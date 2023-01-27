Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral

A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a fear of flying.(Molly Simonson Lee via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Delta flight attendant went above and beyond, and it was caught on camera.

A photo of the moment has since gone viral, showing the attendant comforting a passenger who was afraid to fly.

The flight attendant has been identified as Floyd Dean-Shannon and he’s only been an airline attendant for three months.

He said he noticed the passenger was visibly nervous getting on the plane and was sweating before takeoff.

However, once the flight was in the air, Dean-Shannon approached the woman and sat in the aisle to hold her hand and talk to her.

He reportedly explained everything that was happening to the woman from the sounds she was hearing to the turbulence.

Dean-Shannon said it was all to help calm the passenger down and reassure her of her safety.

Another passenger on the flight was able to capture a photo of the heartwarming interaction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
Community members in Huron gathered over the weekend and into today at the James River dam to...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on 1-29.
One dead in rollover crash on I-29 southeast of Tea

Latest News

Parents call for policy changes at the SD School for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Parents call for policy changes at the SD School for the Blind and Visually Impaired
The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in...
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in...
26 South Dakotans reported missing since January first
Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on...
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer