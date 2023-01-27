Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Duffney and Larkins lead Coyotes to impressive win over Western Illinois

USD women improve to 7-3 in Summit League with big win over Leathernecks
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota got 20 points from Carley Duffney and another near triple-double from Grace Larkins in a 74-56 win against Western Illinois Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was the third straight win for South Dakota (11-10, 7-3 Summit) and avenges a nine-point loss at Western Illinois back on Dec. 31. The Leathernecks (8-13, 3-7) got 16 points from freshman Addi Brownfield but lost for the first time in three games. Larkins had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. It is the fifth time this season she has posted eight or more assists. Larkins also had a game-high three steals.

“We really controlled tempo tonight,” said USD head coach Kayla Karius. “Western Illinois has a high-flying offense and they shoot a lot of 3′s. They play fast and can pour it on quickly, so to hold them to 4-of-20 from the 3 is a really good feat and we outrebounded them as well. “It was just a matter of time for Carley to turn it on and she has had a couple of really good weeks of practice. Grace is such an impact player. She picks and chooses her moments to go and push in transition and this is the fifth time she has come close to a triple-double.”

Western Illinois’ four 3-pointers matched a season low. They hit 10-of-35 in the first meeting. And although it was a physical game, South Dakota’s defense did a good enough job of keeping the Leathernecks off the free-throw line. Western Illinois made 10-of-16 from the stripe when it typically nets close to 20 free throws per game. Case in point was how South Dakota defended Anna Deets, who had averaged 26 points in her previous three games entering play Thursday. In those three games, she was 29-of-31 from the line. Thursday, she totaled 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting and was 3-of-4 from the stripe. Instead South Dakota was the aggressor. The Coyotes made 23-of-28 foul shots. Duffney was 9-of-11 and Larkins was 9-of-10.

“That equaled the most free throws we have made in a game this season and those two are great free-throw shooters,” said Karius. “The combination of either getting to the rim or being smart and drawing fouls was a game changer.” Western Illinois led 18-16 after one but South Dakota won the second quarter 25-8. Larkins and Duffney combined for 13 points in the second while the Leathernecks went 3-of-17 from the floor.

Duffney had 15 points in the first half. Larkins had nine points, seven boards and six assists. Western Illinois cut a 16-point, second-half deficit to eight on a steal-and-score by Deets to begin the fourth quarter. The scoring stagnated until the Coyotes poured it on at the end. Larkins and Alexi Hempe hit back-to-back threes with three minutes to go that broke the Leathernecks’ back. Hempe and Morgan Hansen combined for 10 fourth-quarter points for USD.

South Dakota stays home to host St. Thomas Saturday in a 1 p.m. tip. Hansen made three free throws with 3.2 seconds left to lift USD to a 58-56 win against the Tommies in St. Paul, Minnesota, back on Dec. 29.

Game recap courtesy USD Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
Community members in Huron gathered over the weekend and into today at the James River dam to...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day

Latest News

Kalen DeBoer talks about how much his USF team wanted to win for Bob Young
Kalen DeBoer talks about how much his USF team wanted to win for his coach Bob Young
Thursday's HS Basketball recap includes a trio of #1 and #3 matchups
Thursday’s HS Basketball recap includes a trio of #1 vs. #3 games and #2 Lincoln boys
Myah Selland leads Jackrabbits to 10th straight Summit League win
Myah Selland leads Jacks to 10th straight Summit League win at Frost Arena
10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 26th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 26th