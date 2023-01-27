Avera Medical Minute
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Dakota Dunes, extending quarantine

The emerald ash borer is a beetle that feeds on all species of North American ash. It was first detected in the United States in 2002 and in South Dakota in 2018.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An infestation of the emerald ash borer beetle has been confirmed in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, leading Union County to join Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Turner Counties in plant pest quarantine.

The year-round quarantine enforced by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources is meant to slow the spread of the beetle.

The quarantine prohibits the movement of firewood and ash materials out of the affected counties. Movement of firewood from any hardwood species, whether intended for commercial or private use, is also restricted, according to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The following communities have had these beetles positively identified: Brandon, Canton, Crooks, Dakota Dunes, Sioux Falls, and Worthing.

“We all need to work together to slow the spread of EAB,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “Firewood is the most common way EAB is moved from one location to another. Please, follow the quarantine restrictions and buy it where you burn it!”

For more information or to report a suspected sighting please visit EmeraldAshBorerinSouthDakota.SD.Gov.

