More snow to the south & a cold weekend ahead in South Dakota

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for parts of northeastern South Dakota for...
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for parts of northeastern South Dakota for strong wind gusts causing blowing snow.
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for parts of northeastern South Dakota for strong wind gusts causing blowing snow. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for wind gusts up to 55 mph. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings go into effect south of I-90 starting this evening and lasting until tomorrow evening.

We’ve already hit our high temperatures around the region today. We’ll see steady to falling temperatures, especially this afternoon. Another round of snow is possible, especially to southern parts of the area Friday night into Saturday. This is targeting areas along and south of I-90 with another helping of fresh snow. As much as 4 to 8 inches of snow will be possible in this area. Totals will decrease as you head north with Sioux Falls seeing around two inches of fresh snow. This will clear out during the afternoon on Saturday.

That clipper system will bring an arctic front through and then an arctic high will move in, so the bitterly cold weather will return and it looks to stay through at least the first several days of February. Highs will be in the single digits above and below with lows well below zero.

