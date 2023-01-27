Avera Medical Minute
Murder Mystery event at the Pettigrew Home and Museum

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a nice day for a DEAD Wedding at the Pettigrew Home and Museum. The annual Murder Mystery event is taking place this weekend and next.

“This is not the Pettigrew. This is Ellen Thompson’s house. And Ellen is engaged to a man named James Morris. They’re supposed to be married on Saturday. So it’s Friday night and they’re having a little get-together with their close friends and family. James all of a sudden, he dies. He can’t breathe. He collapses, Doctors are summoned and he determines its poisoning. Police come in. And that’s where the investigation starts.” Explained Paavo Rasmussen of the Pettigrew Home and Museum.

The Pettigrew Home and Museum is a staple attraction here in Sioux Falls, and they recently added a new exhibit, which gave them the idea for this year’s murder mystery theme.

“Sometimes he had family members who lived with them. One of those was his niece, Adelaide Beebe and her wedding was actually held here in the home. in order to change up the decorations a little bit. This year, we decided to decorate the house as if a wedding were about to happen here. So since we had it set up for a wedding, we thought the wedding theme for the murder mystery of the great idea” he elaborated.

The murder mystery event has been hosted at the Pettigrew Home and Museum for many years. This annual event is a great way to get out of the house and visit a historic gem

Think you have what it takes to solve this wedding murder mystery? Head on down to the Old Courthouse Museum to get your tickets for the event happening next Friday and Saturday.

